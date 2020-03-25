NEXT (NET) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $70,486.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00587752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

