NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Michael J. Roney Acquires 1,278 Shares

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

LON NXT opened at GBX 4,000 ($52.62) on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,953.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,477.33.

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,456.50 ($84.93).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

