NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $206.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

