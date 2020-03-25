Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nielsen worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.