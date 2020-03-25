Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $6.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 27,046,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,685. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

