Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $68,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,046,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

