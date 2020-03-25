Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $102.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $102.00 target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,144,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,253,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nike by 1.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nike by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 384,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Boston Advisors lifted its position in Nike by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 14,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nike by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.