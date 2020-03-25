Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $75.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. 15,647,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754,294. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

