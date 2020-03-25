Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nike from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. 14,515,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754,294. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nike by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

