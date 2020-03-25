Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

