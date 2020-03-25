Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

NKE stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 27,006,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,754,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

