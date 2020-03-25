Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

