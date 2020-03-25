Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.96.

NKE stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

