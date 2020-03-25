NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 503,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

