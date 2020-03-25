Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $563,895.31 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $563,895.31 and $6.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

