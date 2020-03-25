No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $36,059.74 and approximately $392,410.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

