Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Noble Energy worth $51,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after buying an additional 761,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,951,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

