Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Noble Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,951,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

