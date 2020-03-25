Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174,324 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,063,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 1,424,978 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after buying an additional 1,115,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.