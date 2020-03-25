NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $23,388.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.04067540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.