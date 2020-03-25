Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Noku has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $531.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

