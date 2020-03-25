NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $318,247.77 and $119.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,674,882 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.