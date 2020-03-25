Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Noodles & Co worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NDLS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a P/E ratio of 163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.