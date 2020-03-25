Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Nordic American Tanker has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tanker has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

