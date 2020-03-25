Nordic American Tanker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,958 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 687,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 303,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $477.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

