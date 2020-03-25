Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns News Impact Rating of -5.00

News articles about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nordstrom’s score:

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.