Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.58% from the company’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.08 ($44.28).

Get Norma Group alerts:

NOEJ stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €16.48 ($19.16). 157,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.39. Norma Group has a one year low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a one year high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a market cap of $551.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.