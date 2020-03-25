Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.45% from the company’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.08 ($44.28).

Shares of Norma Group stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.48 ($19.16). 157,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $551.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 52 week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.39.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

