North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news impact score of 3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.29. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.29.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

