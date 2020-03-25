Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

