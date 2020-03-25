Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

