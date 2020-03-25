Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,012. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

