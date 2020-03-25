Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NTRS stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,366,000 after purchasing an additional 517,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,789,000 after purchasing an additional 363,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,047,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

