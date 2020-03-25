Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $2,364,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 226,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.78. 421,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

