Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 47,577,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

