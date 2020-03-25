NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

