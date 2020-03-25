NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,873.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

