NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

TSE NG opened at C$11.72 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 44.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 53,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$648,260.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,667.70. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$169,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,904,257.73. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,189.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

