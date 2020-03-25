Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Novagold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

