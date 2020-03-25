Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

