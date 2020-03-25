Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $23.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Novavax from to in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 6,961,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,196. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

