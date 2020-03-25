Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 6,961,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novavax by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

