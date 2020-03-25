NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of NRG Energy worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 6,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 4,610,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,453. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

