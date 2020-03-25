NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 4,610,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

