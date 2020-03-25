Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 7,670,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,218. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.