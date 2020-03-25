NULS (NULS) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, ChaoEX and CoinBene. NULS has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $5.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,516,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,439,074 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

