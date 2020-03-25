Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $14.47 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $34.14 million and $1.30 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $14.47 or 0.00215265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,358,636 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

