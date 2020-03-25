Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 3.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Nutrien worth $630,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

