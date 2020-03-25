Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 49,466 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,850,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 213,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.