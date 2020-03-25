Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 2,708,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,735. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,346 in the last ninety days.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

